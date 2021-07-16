Dr. Blair Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Lewis, MD
Dr. Blair Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Blair S Lewis MD PC1067 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-6600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
He saved my life! He found a problem for my persistent stomach issues. Also, he is super nice in addition to being a great doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
