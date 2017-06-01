Dr. Blair Macphail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macphail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Macphail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blair Macphail, MD
Dr. Blair Macphail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Community Howard Regional Health and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.
Dr. Macphail works at
Dr. Macphail's Office Locations
-
1
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macphail?
Dr MacPhail was friendly and professional and I appreciated the way he spent time with me at my appointment answering all of my questions and making me feel at ease for the procedure that I was scheduled to have. After the procedure he came in the room and explained how the procedure went and when I needed to follow up with him again and what the restrictions were for the next day or so. I felt very blessed that he was and is my doctor.
About Dr. Blair Macphail, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760440127
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp|University Of Ky Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Community Howard Regional Health
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macphail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macphail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macphail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macphail works at
Dr. Macphail has seen patients for Thrombolysis, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macphail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Macphail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macphail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macphail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macphail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.