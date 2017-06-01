Overview of Dr. Blair Macphail, MD

Dr. Blair Macphail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Community Howard Regional Health and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.



Dr. Macphail works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombolysis, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.