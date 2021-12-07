Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy-Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NY323 E 34th St # 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Southampton325 Meeting House Ln Ste C, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 305-2402
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Murphy Rose several times for several skin conditions. She is very knowledgable and thorough, and explains what she is doing and why. She is a wonderful dermatologist and very kind and friendly.
About Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891113395
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Ny-Presby Hosp Cornell University
- University Of California At Irvine School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
