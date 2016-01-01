See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Blair Peters, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Blair Peters, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Blair Peters, MD

Dr. Blair Peters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from MANSFIELD GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Peters works at OHSU VASCULAR SURGERY in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lee Daniel, PSY
Lee Daniel, PSY
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lee Daniel, MD
Dr. Lee Daniel, MD
4.0 (55)
View Profile
Dr. James Chan, MD
Dr. James Chan, MD
4.8 (127)
View Profile

Dr. Peters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-4835
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?

Photo: Dr. Blair Peters, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Blair Peters, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peters to family and friends

Dr. Peters' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Peters

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Blair Peters, MD.

About Dr. Blair Peters, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871147876
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MANSFIELD GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peters works at OHSU VASCULAR SURGERY in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Peters’s profile.

Dr. Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Blair Peters, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.