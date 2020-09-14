Dr. Blair Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Skolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blair Skolnick, MD
Dr. Blair Skolnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Skolnick works at
Dr. Skolnick's Office Locations
-
1
Blair Skolnick, MD444 Community Dr Ste 208, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 869-8323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skolnick?
excellent. He was empathetic and knowledgeable
About Dr. Blair Skolnick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1619039310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skolnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skolnick works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.