Dr. Blair Smith, MD

Gynecology
Dr. Blair Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Midwest Oncology Associates in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 546, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 926-0777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Oophorectomy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    May 25, 2022
    Always very caring. Staff has always been friendly. I adore Dr. Smith and her staff!
    About Dr. Blair Smith, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1174835136
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Gynecological Oncology
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

