Dr. Blair Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blair Smith, MD
Dr. Blair Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 546, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 926-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always very caring. Staff has always been friendly. I adore Dr. Smith and her staff!
About Dr. Blair Smith, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1174835136
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
