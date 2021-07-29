Dr. Thwaites has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair Thwaites, MD
Overview
Dr. Blair Thwaites, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prosper, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Thwaites works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modera Clinic2381 E University Dr Ste 50, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (972) 987-0458
-
2
Methodist Charlton Medical Center3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 947-5441
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thwaites?
New patient visit: Dr. Thwaites is professional but also friendly and easy to talk with. She was thorough in reviewing my medical history and explained her plan for lab work and future testing. I was very comfortable with her and am happy to have her as my primary care physician. The office staff was very friendly as well.
About Dr. Blair Thwaites, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1033649520
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thwaites accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thwaites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thwaites works at
Dr. Thwaites has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thwaites.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thwaites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thwaites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.