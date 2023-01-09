Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD
Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kovaz's Office Locations
Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL - OBGYN1265 VISCAYA PKWY, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-2229Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Premier Women's Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No wait time. Knows his profession well, Explains procedure. Best Gyn I have seen in a long time.
About Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174505341
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovaz has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.