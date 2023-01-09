Overview of Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD

Dr. Blaise Kovaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kovaz works at Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.