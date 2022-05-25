See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Blake Alkire, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Blake Alkire, MD

Dr. Blake Alkire, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Alkire works at Mass Eye And Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alkire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MEE Longwood
    800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 936-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Alkire delivered in all aspects of what a patient might hope for in both a first visit and suggested treatment. I feel extremely confident that Dr. Alkire nailed the issue and proper treatment. Rarely have I felt so good about a medical interaction....
    Mark Boeing — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Blake Alkire, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649560707
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Brigham & Womans Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake Alkire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alkire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alkire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alkire has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

