Offers telehealth
Dr. Blake Alkire, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
MEE Longwood800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 936-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alkire delivered in all aspects of what a patient might hope for in both a first visit and suggested treatment. I feel extremely confident that Dr. Alkire nailed the issue and proper treatment. Rarely have I felt so good about a medical interaction....
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- Brigham & Womans Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.