Overview of Dr. Blake Barker, MD

Dr. Blake Barker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Barker works at Ut Southwestern Medical Center-mildred Wyatt & Ivor P. Wold Center for Geriatric Care At Professi in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.