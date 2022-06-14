Overview of Dr. Blake Berman, MD

Dr. Blake Berman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berman works at Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.