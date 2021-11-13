Overview of Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD

Dr. Barrett Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc



Dr. Bradley works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 702 in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.