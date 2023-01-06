Overview

Dr. Blake Christensen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Christensen works at Oklahoma Pain Treatment Centers in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.