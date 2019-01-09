See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Blake Erdel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Blake Erdel, MD

Dr. Blake Erdel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine

Dr. Erdel works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Erdel's Office Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis
    5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 09, 2019
    I had a very good experience. He took his time and instead of burying his nose in laptop, he looked at me and actually did a real hands on physical exam. I was reassured and happy.
    Lyn Miller in Nashville, IN — Jan 09, 2019
    About Dr. Blake Erdel, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1649431081
    Education & Certifications

    Indiana University School Of Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.