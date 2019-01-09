Overview of Dr. Blake Erdel, MD

Dr. Blake Erdel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine



Dr. Erdel works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.