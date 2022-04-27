Dr. Blake Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Evans, MD
Dr. Blake Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Cape Coral Office507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-0500
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
Baptist Health Urology10 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (844) 946-9362
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Evans is a very kind, caring and extremely knowledgeable doctor. He takes the time to listen to you and answers all your questions. I am so grateful to have found him and will be happy to recommend him to my family and friends. So if you are looking for a great Urologist Dr. Evans is the one to see. His office is immaculate and the staff are very warm friendly and helpful.
- Urology and Surgery, University of Florida
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.