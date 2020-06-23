Dr. Hildahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD
Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Hildahl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hildahl's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopedics Ltd2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5200
-
2
Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Northeast Wisconsin Ltd.2323 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 730-8833
-
3
Doctor’s Professional Building280 Smith Ave N Ste 500, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
4
Apple Valley Medical Center14655 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
5
Plymouth Clinic41203 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
6
Summit Orthopedics: Plymouth Clinic15700 37th Ave N Ste 150, Plymouth, MN 55446 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hildahl?
Dr Hildahl provided care for 2 of my children who had broken bones in their arms. He did an excellent job with their surgeries and left minimal scarring. He was always willing to talk with with us and answer any questions or concerns. We felt his genuine concern for our children.
About Dr. Blake Hildahl, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1881972016
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hildahl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hildahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildahl works at
Dr. Hildahl has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hildahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.