Dr. Blake Landry, MD
Dr. Blake Landry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
Eddington Eddington & Slocum2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-1194
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Shreveport
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
