Overview of Dr. Blake Landry, MD

Dr. Blake Landry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Landry works at EDDINGTON EDDINGTON & SLOCUM in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.