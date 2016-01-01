Overview of Dr. Blake Miller, DO

Dr. Blake Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.