Dr. Blake Peterson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Blake Peterson, DPM
Dr. Blake Peterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
Samaritan Orthopedics & Podiatry Newport930 SW Abbey St Ste B, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 574-7235
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Blake Peterson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1689027054
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
