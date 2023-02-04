Overview of Dr. Blake Phillips, MD

Dr. Blake Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Phillips works at Baptist Health Surgical And Specialty Clinic-Conway in Conway, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR, Little Rock, AR and White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.