Dr. Blake Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Blake Scott, MD
Dr. Blake Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont, PA1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 310, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great! Very professional and knowledgeable! Explained current Issues and options in detail and asked if we had additional question. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Blake Scott, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Gastroenterology
