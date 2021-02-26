Overview of Dr. Blake Scott, MD

Dr. Blake Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont P A Piedmont in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.