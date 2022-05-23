Dr. Spindler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake Spindler, MD
Dr. Blake Spindler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Clinic for Colon & Rectal Surgery P.A.115 Manning Dr SW Ste D101, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Rectal cancer,Spindler is a great Dr. that takes a lot of time with you and can understand things.Now his staff not so much. Call needing a nurse to call back and still have not heard from her.Front desk is good and everybody else does good job. Bad side is be prepared to have to wait. 1hr in waiting room and then another 1hr in the room after they call you back.The nurse never calling back after a surgery and have to go be seen buy your local Dr. just to see if the area is ok.
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Spindler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spindler has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spindler.
