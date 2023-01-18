Overview of Dr. Blake Staub, MD

Dr. Blake Staub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Staub works at Texas Back Institute - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.