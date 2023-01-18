Dr. Staub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake Staub, MD
Overview of Dr. Blake Staub, MD
Dr. Blake Staub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Staub's Office Locations
Texas Back Institute6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 301-2304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Back Institute8230 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 3, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 608-5001
Texas Back Institute11970 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 429-3688
Texas Back Institute - Dallas12222 N Central Expy Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 239-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
For years I was scared to go down the road to pursue back surgery even though I was in excruciating pain. If you are like me I’d like to reassure you that surgery can be successful, simple and provide life changing results. My doctor recommended Dr. Blake Staub and he is excellent and is also a kind and caring doctor. Please don’t wait any longer to get relief!!
About Dr. Blake Staub, MD
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery - Minimally invasive and complex deformity spine surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery - New York|Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery - Minimally invasive and complex defo
- Houston Methodist Neurological Institute
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Staub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staub works at
Dr. Staub has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Staub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.