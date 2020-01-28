Overview of Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM

Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Weeks works at Catawba Valley Foot & Ankle Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.