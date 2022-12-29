Dr. Blake Welling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Welling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blake Welling, MD
Dr. Blake Welling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Welling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Welling's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Spine Care, LLC4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6406Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welling?
He called me a day before my appointment or his receptionist and canceled said he had to go to surgery, so made me wait another two months to get an appointment with him and then I waited for 30 minutes in the reception room finally got into my appointment was in there with him 10 minutes told me he didn’t see anything wrong with my back even though when I stand up my legs, go numb and my left leg is totally numb all the time The MRI shows severe spinal stenosis and bulging discs and things like that but he just told me you know what just get a Gastro bypass. That’s what you need very rude, very uncaring as I was trying to explain to him some things he got up and walked out and said thank you we’re done. I’ll send your doctors my referral that you need to get Gastro bypass even though I told him I wouldn’t get it and then I had already researched it and they told me I was a bad candidate for it anyway he goes well you need it. I’m telling your doctors to get it totally full of himself
About Dr. Blake Welling, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1710151980
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Loyola University- Medical Center IL
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welling works at
Dr. Welling has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Welling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.