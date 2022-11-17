Dr. Blake Wynia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Wynia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blake Wynia, MD
Dr. Blake Wynia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wynia's Office Locations
Albany23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Urology-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wynia saved my life! I collapsed and went to an urgent care where they discovered both ureters were totally blocked and my kidneys were shutting down. Ambulance to the hospital where Dr. Wynia stepped in, cleared the blockage and took care of things. On top of being very skilled he is a kind, warm man who listens! I cannot say enough about how fantastic he is.
About Dr. Blake Wynia, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Urology
