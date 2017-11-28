Dr. Blakely Kute, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blakely Kute, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Blakely Kute, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with James Graham Brown Cancer Center - Louisville, KY
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with TNBC and Dr. Kute was amazing thru out my treatment. Answering questions, researching. She found a clinical trail I was able to participate in for prevention. I'm blessed to have her as my onocolgist and the team at the CBC.
About Dr. Blakely Kute, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932308350
Education & Certifications
- James Graham Brown Cancer Center - Louisville, KY
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kute has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kute accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kute has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kute on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kute. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kute.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.