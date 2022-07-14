Dr. Blakely Thornton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blakely Thornton, OD
Overview of Dr. Blakely Thornton, OD
Dr. Blakely Thornton, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Thornton's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Center2121 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 202-2315Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Blake Thornton for ear pain. I don’t think I’ve ever been around a doctor who is so friendly. He was very professional but personable at the same time. He was thorough in his exam and spoke to me in terms I understood. He took the time to answer all my questions and I did not feel rushed. I will 100% be recommending him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Blakely Thornton, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225271513
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center|University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.