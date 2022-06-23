Overview of Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD

Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Central Texas OB/GYN, Austin TX in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.