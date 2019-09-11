Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD
Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Ochoa Castro works at
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 957-3821Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Directions (209) 957-3821
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Professional and personable doctor. She is now my dermatologist. This is from my experience of being a retired RN.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538280292
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
