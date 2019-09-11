See All Dermatologists in Tracy, CA
Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Ochoa Castro works at Sutter Health in Tracy, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation
    445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 957-3821
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care
    2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 957-3821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Jock Itch
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Jock Itch
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa Castro?

    Sep 11, 2019
    Professional and personable doctor. She is now my dermatologist. This is from my experience of being a retired RN.
    — Sep 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ochoa Castro to family and friends

    Dr. Ochoa Castro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ochoa Castro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD.

    About Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538280292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochoa Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochoa Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ochoa Castro has seen patients for Jock Itch, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochoa Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.