Overview

Dr. Blanca Ochoa Castro, MD is a Dermatologist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Ochoa Castro works at Sutter Health in Tracy, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.