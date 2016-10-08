Dr. Blanca Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanca Vazquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was desperate to find a doctor for seizures. Dr. Vasquez saw me immediately after I explained my situation. She is a different knd of doctor. She is compassionate and caring. She stabilized my situation. If you can get her on the phone as she is very busy. She will stop everything to converse with you and make sure she gets you to a visit immediately. She saved my life. Sal
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.