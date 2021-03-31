Dr. Blanche Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanche Leung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blanche Leung, MD
Dr. Blanche Leung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Leung's Office Locations
Active Care Physician PC70 Bowery Rm 404, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I used to take my mother to see Dr. Blanche Leung and noted how she treated her with patience, willing to listen to her, and very caring to her needs. Seeing those qualities, I am now a second generation patient of Dr. Blanche Leung.
About Dr. Blanche Leung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.