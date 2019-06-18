Overview

Dr. Blanche Fung Liu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fung Liu works at Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Enteritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.