Dr. Blanche Fung Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blanche Fung Liu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-2341
Nyu Langone Arena Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent the best treatment and Top stars! Would wholeheartedly recommend to everyone. Kind patient was professional and soothing with the best skills!
About Dr. Blanche Fung Liu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung Liu has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Enteritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.