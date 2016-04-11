Dr. Mavromatis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, MD
Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-1400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Seton Medical Oncology904 Seton Dr Ste 202, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 723-5279
Anticoagulation Management12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 300, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Mavromatis is an excellent doctor and takes the time to explain what is going on. She's very compassionate as well as her staff is. I'd refer any of my friends and family to her. I've been seeing her for 4 or 5 years now.
- Hematology
- English, Greek
- 1336137876
- Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
- Hematology
Dr. Mavromatis has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavromatis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mavromatis speaks Greek.
