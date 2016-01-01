Dr. Blandine Laferrere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laferrere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blandine Laferrere, MD
Overview
Dr. Blandine Laferrere, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Claude Bernard and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Laferrere works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Morningside601 W 113TH ST, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Blandine Laferrere, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942293899
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Univ Claude Bernard
