Dr. Blane Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Blane Chong, MD
Dr. Blane Chong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
Blane K Chong MD3221 Waialae Ave Ste 390, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 732-9710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent customer service, skill physician and great starf!
About Dr. Blane Chong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.