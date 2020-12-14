Overview

Dr. Blane Graves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Arkansas For Med Science and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Graves works at Collom Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.