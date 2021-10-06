Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blane McCoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Blane McCoy, MD
Dr. Blane McCoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Ohio Medical Specialistsllc6115 Powers Blvd Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 842-1570
- 2 6820 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 842-1570
-
3
Northern Ohio Medical Specialistsllc15299 Bagley Rd Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 885-2100
-
4
Parma Community General Hospital7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCoy?
Have had 2.total knee replacements in less then 12 months. I have underlying medical issues that made this not only necessary but a challenge . Dr McCoy was honest, through, caring, and excellent. I am now doing better then I even thought I could !
About Dr. Blane McCoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447237607
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.