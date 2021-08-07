Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherubini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Francisco De Miranda|UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Interventional and Functional Pain Center Inc1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 200 Fl 2, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 648-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had the best experience with Dr Cherubini . She was so kind , patient and gentle ..She examined me thoroughly and explained everything. I had had an injection in the past by another dr and I could not believe the difference .. The last one was barbaric ..I had Minimal discomfort with Dr Cherubini . Everyone in the office was extremely nice also .. I would highly recommend
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Francisco De Miranda|UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Cherubini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherubini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherubini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherubini has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherubini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cherubini speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherubini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherubini.
