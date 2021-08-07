Overview of Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD

Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Francisco De Miranda|UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Cherubini works at Interventional and Functional Pain Center Inc in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.