Dr. Blas Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Blas Reyes, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
Blas A Reyes MD PA8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 1002E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-8337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary attention from Dr. Reyes! Assertive, caring, extremely knowledgeable. Truly an exceptional professional!
About Dr. Blas Reyes, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568528081
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
