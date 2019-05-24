Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM
Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 510-6200
-
3
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 510-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
My wife had toe surgery this past Monday. Dr Patton and the staff were absolutely wonderful and caring. Every move before, during and after the surgery was explained in easy to understang detail! Dr. Patton receives a five star rating from our family!
About Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1508253683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.