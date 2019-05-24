See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM

Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. 

Dr. Patton works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA, Lexington, VA and Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin
    390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
  3. 3
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington
    25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake
    35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2019
    My wife had toe surgery this past Monday. Dr Patton and the staff were absolutely wonderful and caring. Every move before, during and after the surgery was explained in easy to understang detail! Dr. Patton receives a five star rating from our family!
    — May 24, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM
    About Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508253683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

