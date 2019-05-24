Overview of Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM

Dr. Blayne K Patton, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.



Dr. Patton works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA, Lexington, VA and Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.