Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD

Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Tuggle works at Premium Medical Care in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuggle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premium Medical Care
    909 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 261-8188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891756540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuggle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuggle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuggle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuggle works at Premium Medical Care in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tuggle’s profile.

    Dr. Tuggle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuggle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuggle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuggle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

