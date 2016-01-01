Overview of Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD

Dr. Blayre Tuggle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.



Dr. Tuggle works at Premium Medical Care in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.