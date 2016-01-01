Dr. Blerina Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blerina Salman, MD
Overview of Dr. Blerina Salman, MD
Dr. Blerina Salman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.
Dr. Salman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salman's Office Locations
-
1
Monmouth Medical Center300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (848) 288-6578
-
2
Blerina Salman, MD3349 Nj-138 Ste F, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (848) 288-6579
-
3
Monmouth Medical Center OB/GYN3349 State Route 138, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (848) 288-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salman?
About Dr. Blerina Salman, MD
- Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144669185
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salman works at
Dr. Salman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.