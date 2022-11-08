Overview of Dr. Blessilda Liu, MD

Dr. Blessilda Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hernando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Liu works at Dr. Blessilda B Liu - MD in Hernando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.