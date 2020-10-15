Dr. Blythe Kato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blythe Kato, MD
Overview of Dr. Blythe Kato, MD
Dr. Blythe Kato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Kato's Office Locations
B. Maya Kato MD A Professional Corp.36867 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 565-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kati is a brilliant physician. She listens to your concerns, and is compassionate and caring. Her staff is first rate.
About Dr. Blythe Kato, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003991761
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kato has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kato speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kato.
