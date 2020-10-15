Overview of Dr. Blythe Kato, MD

Dr. Blythe Kato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Kato works at The Ear Institute in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.