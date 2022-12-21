Dr. Bo-Kyu Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo-Kyu Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Bo-Kyu Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
Roosevelt Surgical4040 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Middletown, OH 45044 DirectionsFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bo-Kyu Kim, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1477896553
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
