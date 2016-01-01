Overview of Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.