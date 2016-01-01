See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Lu works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lu's Office Locations

    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1245314343
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Keck Hospital of USC
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Shanghai Medical University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

