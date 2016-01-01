Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1245314343
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Keck Hospital of USC
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Shanghai Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
