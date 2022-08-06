Overview

Dr. Bo Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn|University Il College Med Urbana



Dr. Shen works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.