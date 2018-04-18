Overview of Dr. Bo Wang, MD

Dr. Bo Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.