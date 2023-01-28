Dr. Bo Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Xu, MD
Dr. Bo Xu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0074Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
This Dr. is amazing. We are so lucky to have such a kind, understanding, professional mixed with humanity and concern in helping other. Rock Star. Thank you Dr. Xu, indebted to you.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
